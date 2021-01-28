Amber Alert canceled after two girls taken from gas station in KCK found safe

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – An Amber Alert has been cancled for the entire greater Kansas City metro area for two girls taken from a gas station late Wednesday night in Kansas City, Kansas. Police say the two girls have been found and are safe with family.

Officials say the two girls went to the gas station at 3801 Leavenworth Road, near I-635, when the babysitter left the vehicle running to enter the store.

A suspect, described as a black male, standing 5’8”, weighing 250 lbs, entered the vehicle and left the location. He is said to have black hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown at this time if any arrests have been made.

The kids are located safe! The AMBER Alert on 01/28/2021 has been concluded. — Kansas AMBER Alert (@ksamberalert) January 28, 2021

UPDATE- THE GIRLS HAVE BEEN LOCATED AND ARE SAFE WITH FAMILY. THANKS TO ALL WHO SHARED. https://t.co/mZiatDym4J — KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) January 28, 2021