AMBER Alert issued in Kansas and Nebraska for abducted 4 and 7-year-old boys

TEKAMAH, Neb. — Officials issued an AMBER Alert Monday in Kansas and Nebraska after someone abducted two boys, ages four and seven, from eastern Nebraska.

Officials believe 30-year-old Tanner Joel Leicheiter may have taken Isaac and Marco De La Garza.

According to the AMBER Alert, they may be traveling southbound on Highway 81 into Kansas in a White 2009 Ford Expedition with Nebraska license plates 31F325.

Do not approach them if you see them. Police said the suspect is known to carry a handgun and is considered armed.

Police said Leicheiter is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Isaac, who is four years old, has brown hair and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Marco, who is seven years old, also has brown hair and was last seen wearing a T-shirt and shorts.

Tekamah, the city where the boys were abducted, is approximately a three-and-a-half hour drive northwest of Kansas City.

Police believe the children are in danger.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Isaac and Marco De La Garza, please call 911 or contact Tekamah Police Department at 402-374-1500 immediately.