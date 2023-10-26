KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An AMBER Alert has been canceled in the Kansas City area Thursday night after a 1-year-old girl was found safe.

Kansas City police issued the alert after the child was taken in the area of 47th and Flora Avenue.

MSHP says the owner of a white 2008 Saturn Vue was assaulted by two unknown Black women and the vehicle was then stolen with the child still inside.

The child was later located in Lee’s Summit, according to police, and is safe.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more details become available.