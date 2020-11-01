AMBER Alert issued for 2-week old girl and 16-year-old mother forcibly taken out of KCK home

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An AMBER Alert has been issued Sunday afternoon for a two-week old baby and a 16-year-old teen.

The alert was issued just after 1 p.m. by the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department who contacted the KBI.

Officials say at 5 a.m. Sunday, 2-week-old Bellanice Diaz and 16-year-old Aracely Arambula were forcibly taken from their home by Jacob and Julian Diaz.

Aracely Arambula

Statements heard by another individual in the residence indicate that Bellanice and Aracely are in imminent danger. They were last seen Westbound on Greeley Avenue at 5 a.m.

Call 911 immediately if you have seen the missing children, suspects or suspect vehicle, which is described as a 2012 Red Honda Odyssey with License Tag AR299.

If you have other information call 911 or the Kansas City KS Police Department at 913-596-3000.