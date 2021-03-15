Amber Alert canceled after suspect surrenders to St. Joseph police, 2-year-old girl recovered safely

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — An Amber Alert has been canceled Monday afternoon for 2-year-old Miah LaTour after police say the suspect surrendered to police and the child was recovered safely.

The abduction was reported at 3:37 p.m. in Saint Joseph, Missouri. Officials say 29-year-old Jeremiah LaTour forced entry into the home with two other unknown men and took the child by force.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they were looking for a white 2013 GMC Arcadia with Missouri license plate EF1S3G driven by 29-year-old Jeremiah LaTour. They reported the vehicle was located just before 5:20 p.m.

