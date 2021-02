KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police department are trying to locate 8-year-old Tashawna Tedrow and 1-year-old Loyalty Johnson.

Initially reported as an Amber Alert, police have confirmed that is not the case, but they are still looking for the girls.

UPDATE… 8:30pm this is NOT an AMBER ALERT but we are still trying to locate these children, if anyone knows their location they are asked to call 911. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 28, 2021

They are believed to be with their father Willy Coty, 41, in a tan Honda Odyssey mini-van. The mini-van has Kansas license plates last seen in the 27th Street and Prospect Avenue area.

If located please call 911 immediately.