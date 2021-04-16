AMBER ALERT: MSHP looking for 5-year-old boy out of Ava, Missouri, near Springfield

AVA, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a five-year-old boy from Ava, Missouri.

Craig Emmerson is was taken from a family home by his father Chad Emmerson after Chad assaulted the mother and discharged his firearm inside a home.

pic.twitter.com/cHm5u8eqo0 — Missouri State Highway Patrol Alerts (@MSHPAlerts) April 16, 2021

MSHP said Chad stated that the mother would never see Craig again.

Suspect could be headed to the Springfield or Howell County areas in a black 2020 Jeep Gladiator with red wheels and license plate SKU1LY.

If you have any information in relation to the whereabouts of the vehicle, suspect or child please call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department at 417-683-1020.

