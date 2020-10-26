AMBER Alert suspect remains jailed as local communities mourn death of two teens in Leavenworth County

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — The Leavenworth and Lansing communities are mourning the death of two brothers, ages 14 and 12.

On Saturday, the discovery of their bodies, led to an AMBER Alert in Kansas for their two younger sisters. Officials say 7-year-old Nora and 3-year-old Aven Jackson were kidnapped by their father.

The children’s father, Donny Jackson was arrested more than 400 miles away in Erick, Oklahoma, and the girls were recovered.

People in Leavenworth County are mourning this tragedy.

“It’s just sad. With everything going on in the world, this is really so sad,” Bridgette Sutton said.

The community is wondering how to move forward after two young boys were found dead in their home.

“The loss of those two boys, that’s going to be real tough to get over. Fortunately the little girls are safe. But it’s going to be tough,” Mike O’Connor said.

Police say the children’s father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson is a person of interest. He was arrested with the help of federal and local law agencies.



“At this time, investigators are trying to ascertain what had gone on when the family dynamic point,” Leavenworth County Sheriff Major Jim Sherley said.

According to Leavenworth County Court records, Donny and his wife, Tara Jackson are in the middle of getting a divorce.



“I’m praying for her and I hope she gets through it and I really hope that everything’s okay,” Tre Bland said. If you’re interested in helping the family pay for funeral costs, you can donate to this gofundme account.