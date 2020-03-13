AMC cutting theater crowds by 50% to help with ‘social distancing,’ prevent spread of coronavirus

Movie goers purchase automated tickets at an AMC movie theater in Arcadia, California on August 2, 2017. AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie theater owner, announced a “shocking” expectation for secod-quarter losses, with stocks diving by 25 percent August 2nd amid a weak box office. The Leawood, Kansas company is owned by struggling Chinese real estate conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theaters is cutting its ticket availability to help with “social distancing” and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Leawood-based movie theater company announced Friday it will cut tickets to every showing by 50% of the auditoriums’ seat capacity.

And in theater auditoriums with more than 500 seats, AMC will go even further by capping tickets at 250 people.

That means there will be more space between guests.

The change will begin Saturday and continue until April 30.

It’s all part of the CDC’s social distancing recommendation, which includes reducing large events and the number of people at events, increasing space between people and more.

AMC said it’s also taking aggressive steps to keep its theaters clean and discourage people with health concerns from coming to the movies at this time.

Along with cleaning theaters between showings, at least once per hour, AMC said staff will be cleaning “high-touch” areas like kiosks, counter tops, restrooms and handrails.