AMC Theaters reopens more locations in the KC metro

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Leawood-based AMC Theaters reopened its Legends and Prairiefire locations on Thursday, August 27.

On August 20, AMC Theaters reopened several locations across the U.S. with brand new COVID-based precautions in place. AMC had closed all 1,000 of its locations in March and reportedly lost $2.2 billion due to the pandemic.

Some of the COVID-based precautions include reduced touch points, simplified menus for shorter lines at concessions, and reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing.

Masks are required for guests and crew throughout the theater and in the auditorium. Guests can only remove their masks while eating or drinking. AMC is not allowing customers to wear neck gaiters, open-chin bandanas, masks with vents or exhalation valves.

The auditoriums are limited to a 40% capacity or less, and surrounding seats will be blocked around guests to allow for enough space between rows.

Before starting their shifts, managers and crew members are required to have their temperatures read. If anyone has a fever or symptoms they are required to self-quarantine until symptom free for at least 72 hours.

AMC Theaters is working to reopen several locations across the U.S. Click here to see if one is open near you.