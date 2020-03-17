AMC Theaters temporarily closes all theaters in effort to fight spread of coronavirus

Movie goers purchase automated tickets at an AMC movie theater in Arcadia, California on August 2, 2017. AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie theater owner, announced a “shocking” expectation for secod-quarter losses, with stocks diving by 25 percent August 2nd amid a weak box office. The Leawood, Kansas company is owned by struggling Chinese real estate conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LEAWOOD, Kan. — AMC Theaters announced Tuesday that they are temporarily closings all of their theaters to help with “social distancing” and prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“All AMC theatres are temporarily closed in accordance with local and federal guidelines,” the theater chain posted on their website. “They will re-open when those guidelines allow.”

AMC previously told FOX4 it’s also taking aggressive steps to keep its theaters clean.

Along with cleaning theaters between showings, at least once per hour, AMC said staff was cleaning “high-touch” areas like kiosks, counter tops, restrooms and handrails.