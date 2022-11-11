LEAWOOD, Kan. — With hybrid work becoming more popular, Leawood-based AMC Theatres will soon offer customers the chance to take virtual calls on the big screen.

The national theater chain has announced a new partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc. to transform select theaters into Zoom Rooms.

Users will be able to book their preferred theater and meeting time online. From there customers will be given a three hour block to host virtual events across multiple markets at select theaters.

AMC and Zoom will provide all the necessary equipment for companies to host a Zoom call from the comfort of multiple movie theaters in multiple locations simultaneously.

AMC theaters selected for Zoom Rooms will range in size between 75 and 150 seats. Customers will also have the option to purchase food, beverages and movie screenings for an additional cost.

“One of the lessons learned during the pandemic when so many of us were forced to work remotely was the importance of a reliable, dynamic communications platform. We also learned that even though we may be spread far apart, the ability to come together in person is as important as ever. That is why I’m so excited about this AMC partnership with Zoom,” AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron said in a press release.

”So many of us know how vital Zoom is in managing our enterprises. Now through this partnership of Zoom and AMC, we have the best of both worlds — the spectacular communications platform of Zoom combined with the comfort, size, scale, and state-of-the-art sight and sound capabilities of AMC’s centrally located theatres. This creates an all-new product in major cities across the U.S. for companies and meeting planners.”

The company anticipates launching Zoom Rooms at 17 different AMC locations throughout the United States in 2023.