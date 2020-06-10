AMC Theatres suddenly ready to reopen with new movie releases in July

Movie goers purchase automated tickets at an AMC movie theater in Arcadia, California on August 2, 2017. AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie theater owner, announced a “shocking” expectation for secod-quarter losses, with stocks diving by 25 percent August 2nd amid a weak box office. The Leawood, Kansas company is owned by struggling Chinese real estate conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group. / AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The Kansas-based chain AMC said Tuesday that it plans to open the bulk of its theaters in mid-July, the Kansas City Business Journal reported.

The opening will come in time to show the Warner Bros. spy thriller, “Tenet,” now set for July 17. That would be followed a week later by the opening of Disney’s “Mulan,” if studio timelines hold, AMC CEO Adam Aron said.

“We will be ready to open our theaters whenever new movies are ready for us,” Aron said during a Tuesday investor call.

The announcement comes just a week after company officials said there was “substantial doubt” they could remain in business after the pandemic shuttered theaters for months.

The call, following AMC’s delayed release of its first-quarter results, focused on how the world’s largest theater operator went from two great months to closing all of its theaters, furloughing nearly all of its employees and driving speculation about pending bankruptcy.

The theater chain expects to have lost between $2.1 billion and $2.4 billion in the first quarter.

Aron said the theaters normally don’t reach near capacity anyway, so social distancing and limited seating would likely not be much of a problem.