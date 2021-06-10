American adds two non-stop flights between Austin to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — American Airlines announced two new non-stop flights between Austin, Texas, and Kansas City, Missouri.

The new routes will take off starting September 8 and flyers can begin purchasing the tickets on July 14.

“Earlier this year we added more flights from Austin, and customers have spoken: they want more,” Brain Znotins, American’s Vice President of Network Planning, said. “We’re eager to offer our customers even more opportunities to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues. Together with our partners, we’re making it easier than ever to connect Austin with the world.”

More exciting news on the air service front. @AmericanAir announced new nonstop service from Kansas City to Austin starting 9/8! @AUStinAirport #KC #News https://t.co/85Xbj3Z7SU pic.twitter.com/pyrH8VvMbl — Kansas City International Airport (@KCIAirport) June 10, 2021

Southwest Airlines was the only airline offering non-stop service to Austin from Kansas City before American Airlines’ announcement.

