KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Jazz Walk of Fame celebrated its ninth year of honoring jazz artists and added two new inductees to the list Saturday night.

This year the Walk of Fame inducted Burt Bacharach and Dionne Warwick.

Burt Bacharach, born in Kansas City, was inducted after his death in February 2023. Bacharach is known for song writing and creating tunes with gorgeous melodies.

Bacharach is a six-time GRAMMY Award winner, wrote popular Broadway musicals, movie theme songs and scores.

His collaboration with Hal David, to write an abundance of hits for Dionne Warwick, accumulated more than 30 hit singles and close to 20 best-selling albums.

Dionne Warwick’s career currently celebrates over 50 years and has established Warwick as an international music icon and concert act.

The legendary voice of six-time GRAMMY Award winning Dionne Warwick has become a cornerstone of American music and culture.

Ms. Warwick attended the event to receive the recognition and accept a replica of the medallion.

Will Downing and Avery Sunshine performed at the reveal.