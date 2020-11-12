American Legion post salutes heroes who rescued metro veterans from burning building

BELTON, Mo. — On a day when we take time out to express our gratitude to the men and women who served in our military, some area veterans gathered to give special thanks to two men who have never worn the uniform.

Marquise Paige and Rasheed Hobbs jumped into action last Thursday when a fire broke out at the Legacy Apartment Complex in South Kansas City. At the time, the two men were volunteering across the street at the Veteran’s Community Project.

Paige and Hobbs swiftly banged on doors and alerted residents to the rapidly growing smoke and flames. Many veterans living in that apartment complex say the two men are heroes, who likely saved many lives.

So on Wednesday night, Veterans Day, some local veterans gathered at Peace Park in Belton to publicly thank the two men for their selfless actions.

“I mean how often do you get an opportunity to find two people who will run into a burning building,” said Bruce Keith, with American Legion Post 488. “I don’t know if they have training, I don’t think they do, from what I understand, and that to me is pretty amazing.”

Veronica Corlew quickly organized the ceremony after she was overwhelmed with gratitude when she heard about last week’s heroics.

“Tonight we celebrate their glory, instead of planning a lot of funerals,” Corlew said.

Both men were presented with gift certificates to Jack Stack Barbecue.

They both found it incredibly humbling to be recognized by veterans on a day when we usually thank them.

“It’s pretty crazy to have the people that made the ultimate sacrifice come and honor me, on Veterans Day,” said Rasheed Hobbs. “It’s crazy, I can’t really find the words to describe it.”