OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Lung health may not be top of mind in this extreme heat, but the American Lung Association said it should be.

We know we need to protect our skin when we go outside, but experts with the Lung Association have a warning about something like a ‘lung burn’ during extreme heat.

“Extreme heat is very dangerous particularly for the lungs,” American Lung Association of Greater KC Metro Director of Advocacy Sara Prem said.

The sidewalks were empty Friday afternoon and Prem said that’s a good thing. People should not be exercising outside in this kind of heat.

The Lung Association said according to the experts it’s not just uncomfortable, it can be deadly.

“So, the heat contributes to an increase in ozone. So, we’re inhaling more ozone – that ozone acts to swell the tissue of the nose, of the throat, even into the lungs,” Prem said. “So, you’ve got those swollen constricting pathways, it’s like if you were to get a sunburn on your lungs. When you get a skin sunburn, you know, you have that swelling and that tension – that’s what’s going on in your lungs.”

She said that can lead to serious respiratory issues. Initial symptoms could be tightness and coughing.

To avoid inflammation of the lining inside your lungs, Prem said stay indoors with the AC on, stay hydrated and limit exposure to extreme heat.

On the Lung Association’s website, FEMA defined extreme heat as at least two to three days of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees.

Right now, counties in the Kansas City metro are under an excessive heat warning, with heat index values up to 109. That warning has been extended through the metro and southward through 9 p.m. Saturday.

“People who should be most aware are certainly pregnant women, children and the elderly, but truly anyone who has to work outside and has to spend a lot of time outside is at risk,” Prem said. “So, we should all be heat aware in days of high heat.”

