KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The History Channel show “American Pickers” are returning to Kansas.

According to the Got A Pick Facebook page, the pickers will be on the road and heading to Kansas and Nebraska in April 2022.

American Pickers is a reality TV series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” and Americana. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

It is not clear what part of Kansas or Missouri they plan on visiting.

No stores will be considered, only private collections.

Anyone that knows someone can email here or call 646-493-2184.

