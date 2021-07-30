American Royal reschedules rodeos due to Kansas City’s COVID-19 restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Royal announced Friday that it would postpone two events that were scheduled to take place in August.

The American Royal Youth Rodeo and ProRodeo are now scheduled for early May 2022.

In an email, the organization said it made the decision “due to recent announcements regarding enhanced COVID-19 restrictions, and a number of other factors.” The message went on to say that the spring rodeo will allow for a more enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

The rodeos were scheduled to take place at Hale Arena starting August 19.

Kansas City’s mask mandate starts Monday, August 2 and will be in effect until at least 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 28. If the rodeo hadn’t been postponed, everyone at the event who was age five or older would have been required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

If you already bought a ticket for the rodeo, refunds will be issued by Ticketmaster. If you have a question about your refund call 800-745-3000.

At this point the American Royal’s World Series of Barbecue is still scheduled for September 16-19 at Kansas Speedway. Organizers said they expect to make modifications to the event to ensure safety for everyone involved.