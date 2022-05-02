OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) — NBC’s American Song Contest will be airing its second round of semi-finals Monday, May 2. Eleven artists will take the stage at 7 p.m., including the representative for Kansas, Broderick Jones.

The other 10 artists joining Jones are:

During the second round of qualifiers, we saw Jones perform his original song, “Tell Me.” The following week, it was announced that he would be moving on with three other performers: Jordan Smith, Chloe Fredericks, and Jonah Prill.

American Song Contest: Kansas’ Broderick Jones performing live. Courtesy: Trae Patton/NBC

Who is Broderick Jones?

According to the American Song Contest, Jones is a 27-year-old singer and songwriter from Olathe, Kansas, known for his “smooth vocals and gravitating stage performances.” His dream is to become the biggest artist from Kansas, and he believes that if he can make it from here, anyone can.

“If you’re just now tuning in, stay tuned in! ‘Cause, we’re just getting started. Broderick Jones, don’t forget the name,” said Jones.

American Song Contest representative, Broderick Jones. Courtesy: Broderick Jones.

Keep up with Jones by following him on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and/or TikTok. To find out where you can listen to his music, click here.

American Song Contest hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg. Courtesy: NBC.

What is the American Song Contest:

The American Song Contest is an 8-week live entertainment event where 56 up-and-coming artists will compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. The contest is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

The live competition will consist of three rounds: the qualifying rounds, the semifinals, and the grand final. Viewers will be able to go online to post their votes. At the end of the show, a professional jury selects one artist or band to immediately move on to the semifinals. The other three semifinalists are then announced at the beginning of next week’s show.

To view all of the acts to date, check out NBC’s YouTube channel. They post every performance from the American Song Contest after they air.