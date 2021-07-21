Americans invited to sign birthday card for Bob & Elizabeth Dole

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -The Elizabeth Dole Foundation is encouraging all Americans to send birthday wishes to Senators Elizabeth and Bob Dole for their upcoming birthdays.

Senator Bob Dole will turn 98 years old on July 22, and Senator Elizabeth Dole will turn 85 on July 29.

Dole was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer earlier this year.

Washburn University announced they would honor the former Kansas senator by naming the plaza in front of the new law school for Senator Dole.

“Senator Elizabeth Dole repeatedly shattered glass ceilings, starting at Harvard Law School when she was one of just 24 women in a class of 550. She went on to become the first woman to be Secretary of Transportation, the first woman to be a U.S. Senator from North Carolina, the first woman to oversee a service of the Armed Forces (Coast Guard), and the first woman to lead the American Red Cross since its founder. The Senator is among a very few to have held two Presidential Cabinet posts, serving also as Secretary of Labor. She also helped pave the way for women to seek the highest office in the land with her own Presidential campaign. For the last decade, she has served as the nation’s leading advocate for the 5.5 million Americans caring for a wounded, ill, or injured veteran at home.” The Elizabeth Dole Foundation

Bob Dole was born in Russell, Kansas and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1942. After being injured during World War II, Dole enrolled at Washburn for an undergraduate and law degree.

Dole served in Congress for 35 years and was the Republican presidential nominee in 1996.

To sign the birthday card people can follow this link.