Amid bullying allegations, Raytown School District investigating volleyball coach

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A controversy is brewing at one metro high school over bullying – and accusations that a coach is the source of the trouble.

Raytown Quality Schools issued a news release on Wednesday confirming an investigation involving a volleyball coach at Raytown South High School is taking place. One parent’s social media post, which was sent to FOX4 News on Monday, indicated six players have quit the volleyball team, five of whom were starting players.

That post, which has since been marked private, said those students quit in protest of the bullying. In that post, the parent complained that girls aged 14-17 shouldn’t have to worry about mistreatment from adults.

The statement from Raytown school district leaders said: “The Raytown C-2 School District takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously and holds our coaches and staff to high professional and ethical standards. We remain committed to upholding Board policy and working directly with staff, students and families to ensure the integrity of our investigations. The District is currently investigating concerns raised by parents and students on the Raytown South High School varsity volleyball team and will take appropriate actions based on our findings in accordance with Board policy.”

The statement didn’t specify what the accusations are exactly, or what events prompted the complaints and the investigation. The parent who posted the complaint on social media hasn’t responded to FOX4’s request for an interview.