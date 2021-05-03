Amphitheater in Bonner Springs gets a new name (again)

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — It’s the same place, with a new name.

The popular venue just west of Kansas City known as Providence Medical Center Amphitheater is now named Azura Amphitheater after Azura Credit Union bought naming rights.

“The Azura Amphitheater partnership provides a multitude of opportunities that include unique benefits for Azura accountholders, exciting potential for Azura events, future growth and substantial economic benefits for the community,” Allyson Shove-Chard, VP of Marketing at Azura Credit Union, said.

Azura said benefits for accountholders will be rolled out in the near future.

The venue has gone thorough a number of names over the past two decades. Azura Amphitheater first opened in 1984 welcoming guests and entertainers under the name of ‘Sandstone’. The Amphitheater has grown in size and amenities over the years and now can host up to 18,000 visitors.

It cancelled its 2020 concert season because of the pandemic, but is ready to bring live concerts to thousands of fans.

The first concert on the amphitheater’s calendar is Styx with Collective Soul on June 25, 2021. Tickets are now on sale.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android