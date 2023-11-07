UPDATE: KCPD has given an update that Deon Battles has been located and is reunited back with his family.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City police department is looking for a missing autistic man.

Deon Battles was last seen Monday at about 5 p.m. at the Walmart located at 10601 E 40 Hwy in Kansas City, Missouri. That is east of Arrowhead and Kauffman stadiums down Interstate 70.

KCPD says he was with his grandmother before he walked away in an unknown direction. Battles was wearing a black jacket with WWE Wrestler Sasha Banks on it, blue sweatpants and black and teal Nike shoes.

He’s a 23-year-old black man with short hair who is 5-foot-9 and 160 pounds. He suffers from both autism and schizophrenia, according to police. He is supposed to take his medication at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

If located, please call the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.