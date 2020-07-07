‘An outstanding representative for Kansas City’: Mayor Lucas reacts to major Mahomes deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The mayor had some pretty wonderful words for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the day after his major deal was announced.

FOX4’s Nick Vasos asked Lucas for his reaction after word that Mahomes would stay with Kansas City for the next 11 years.

“One of my favorite Kansas City residents is Patrick Mahomes,” Mayor Lucas said. “We are delighted to have him.”

But instead of praising his athletic ability, Lucas talked more about the athlete’s personality.

“He is one of the most down-to-Earth, humble people. An outstanding representative for Kansas City, so I’m excited to not just see him on the field, but to continue to have him as a Kansas Citian and a part of our community.”

Mahomes himself expressed excitement over the deal, posting a video that states, “We’re chasing a dynasty.”

Leigh Steinberg, Mahomes’ agent, tweeted that his contract is worth at least $503 million and will keep Mahomes here into 2031. The 10-year extension is the first half-billion dollar contract in sports history.

“This is a win for the Chiefs, but it’s also a win for Kansas City,” Will Gregory, a public relations expert, told FOX4. “It definitely raises the Chiefs profile, and it 100% it raises the profile of Kansas City nationally.”