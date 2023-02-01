KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The premier wind ensemble of the U.S. Navy will drop anchor in the Kansas City metro next month with two free performances.

For the last 98 years, the U.S. Navy Concert Band has been performing public concerts and participating in high-profile events across the country.

“For many years, Navy bands have been where it matters, when it matters, just like the rest of our Navy. Today, we have Sailors performing around the world, improving relations with our allies abroad as well as telling the Navy story here at home,” U.S. Navy Band commanding officer Capt. Kenneth Collins said in a release.

The band is scheduled to perform at Lied Center of Kansas in Lawrence on March 3 and at Olathe North High School on March 4. Both concerts are free to attend with each performance starting at 7:30 p.m.

The band performs a variety of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions and modern wind ensemble repertoire.