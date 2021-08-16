Andreu Fontàs named to MLS Team of the Week, Alan Pulido on bench

Sporting Kansas City defender Andreu Fontas (3) kicks the ball as Seattle Sounders forward Raul Ruidiaz (9) reacts to contact with Fontas during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Seattle. Sporting Kansas City won 3-1. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The anchor of Sporting Kansas City’s defense and one of cogs in their offensive machine have earned honors on the Week 19 MLS Team of the Week.

Center back Andreu Fontàs was named a started in the weekly award and forward Alan Pulido was named to the bench for their performances in the 2-0 victory on the road over FC Dallas.

Fontàs helped hold Dallas to a clean sheet with two interceptions and a 88.6% pass completion percentage, 63 of his 78 successful passes were in SKC’s defensive half of field.

Andreu Fontàs had match-highs in:



🔹 Clearances (4)

🔹 Passes (88)

🔹 Passes completed (78)

🔹 Touches (95)



He also had three duels won, three recoveries, and two interceptions in his second straight clean sheet.



Quietly having himself a season 👏 pic.twitter.com/eSivFz3QrC — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 16, 2021

The Spanish defender has been one of few constants for Sporting over the past few weeks as they played 7 games in 26 days with another midweek game on the way on Wednesday followed by a game on Saturday.

Fontàs played all 90 minutes in all 18 games he’s played in this season and has only missed one game.

Pulido marked his name on the score sheet for the third consecutive game in the 11th minute sneaking in a tight angle shot passed Jimmy Maurer.

Their performances helped put a well-rounded team performance together to keep SKC in the top position in the Western Conference and on the heels of the New England Revolution for the Supporters’ Shield.

Week 18 – Team of the Week lineup

Goalkeeper: Jonathan Klinsmann (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Chicago Fire), Andreu Fontàs (Sporting Kansas City), James Sands (NYCFC)

Midfielders: Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Victor Wanyama (CF Montreal), Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution)

Forwards: Valentin Castellanos (NYCFC), CJ Sapong (Nashville), Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders)

Subs: William Yarbrough (Colorado Rapids), Mamadou Dall (LAFC), Luka Stojanovic (Chicago Fire), Albert Rusnak (Real Salt Lake), Alex Muyl (Nashville), Fredy Montero (Seattle Sounders), Alan Pulido (Sporting Kansas City)

Head Coach: Brian Schmetzer (Seattle Sounders)