KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs are gearing up for their regular season opener against the Arizona Cardinals which means head coach Andy Reid has to solidify his depth chart for week one.

Reid spoke with the media Monday afternoon, and he said he will most likely only suit up three running backs to start the season.

“We’ll just see how it goes for who’s up and who’s down. Some of it depends on special teams and the play there. If they’re all up, they’ll have an opportunity to touch the football. If they’re not—whoever’s up—they’ll definitely be three of them up, they’ll touch the football,” Reid explained about the four running backs on the roster.

Clyde-Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco are locks to play against the Cardinals barring an unexpected change. That leaves Ronald Jones and Jerick McKinnon for the potential final spot.

Based on training camp and the preseason, it seems McKinnon will be the one suiting up on gameday, but it will be intriguing to see what Reid does.

The Chiefs will head on the road to play the Cardinals on Sunday, Sep. 11 at 3:25 p.m. CT on CBS.