KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs wide receivers have been the topic of discussion for much of the season.

This is due to the fact that the offense has struggled more than ever it has with Patrick Mahomes under center. A large part of that has been the receiver’s lack of ability to get open and make plays.

One player whom criticism was directed towards is receiver Kadarius Toney, ever since his Week 1 struggles against the Detroit Lions.

In Toney’s defense, he did miss a lot of time in training camp after aggravating his surgically repaired knee.

Toney was expected to be in the running for the Chiefs’ number-one wide receiver spot going into the season but has seen limited snaps the past few weeks, including only seven against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.

But Andy Reid and the Chiefs still have confidence in the young receiver, as the lack of snaps was attributed to keeping Toney healthy for the rest of the season rather than his play.

“I just want to remind everybody that he did have a knee surgery, so we’re taking it easy with him up to this point and just making sure he can make it through the year in good health,” Reid said.

He has racked up a multitude of injuries throughout his career and the Chiefs will need him when the postseason hits.

Toney is a vital part to the improvement of the Chiefs receiving core and the success of the entire offense.

He has shown flashes throughout career of being a solid playmaker, including a strong finish to the end of last season.

“He played seven plays last week. We can play him more than that and still be okay,” Reid said. “We just keep an eye on his leg and make sure that we’re repping that out the right way and let him keep progressing as we go here throughout the year. That’s the important part.”

The Chiefs will look to Toney to make plays in the second half of the regular season as they vie for the number spot in the AFC once again.

They will look to continue their success as they face the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football.