PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — A police department asked the FBI for help nearly two years after a 51-year-old woman disappeared.

Angela Green vanished on or about June 19, 2019, from her home near Tomahawk Road and Nall Avenue in Prairie Village.

At the time she lived with her husband, Geoff Green. However, Angela wasn’t reported missing until her daughter, Ellie Green, realized something was wrong in February of 2020. Ellie says her father told her Angela died of a stroke in an unknown Kansas hospital, and he failed to tell Angela’s family what happened to her. When Angela’s family called Ellie in February of last year she told them her mother died, but they wanted to see proof.

Ellie says she went to Topeka to obtain her mother’s death certificate, but the clerk’s office told her there was no record of her mother’s death. When she realized this Ellie says she immediately called the Prairie Village Police Department and officers launched a missing person case.

Detectives have searched property and a second home in Lawrence that belongs to Geoff Green. They’ve also said that stories Geoff told them about what happened to his wife don’t add up.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives are conducting interviews and canvassing neighborhoods near the home Green shared with her husband, Geoff.

Green has been described as a quiet person, who enjoyed gardening and may have been seen by neighbors working in her yard.

Police are requesting anyone who may have known Angela or had contact with her to contact police. Any information regarding her and her daily activities can help in the investigation, according to the police department.

The department requested and is receiving the help of the FBI with this investigation.

Investigators said they have already investigated more than 150 leads in the case, but so far they haven’t found the missing woman.

They say something that may have seemed insignificant at the time could be crucial in solving Green’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Angela Green can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS to leave an anonymous tip.

