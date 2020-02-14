Watch Now
FOX4 Morning News

Animal shelter will decorate a litter box with your ex’s name

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. – Do you want to get back at your ex? In honor of Valentine’s day, the Jefferson County Humane Society near Topeka will write your ex’s name on a litter box if you make a donation.

The donation can be any amount and can be made online or in person.

“Make us a donation and we will write their name on the trays we use for the litter boxes and we will let our kitties do their thing, and they will,” Kaitlan Claycamp-Johnson, a board member for the Humane Society, said.

The humane society is a nonprofit and all of the donations will help them take care of their animals.

CLICK HERE if you would like to donate, or check out the Facebook post below.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News