Animal-themed art show raising funds for Kansas City shelter

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Animal and art lovers are coming together to support a good cause in Kansas City’s Midtown area.

“Art for the Animals” is showcasing pieces featuring animals of all shapes, sizes and breeds. Held at the Buttonwood Art Space near 30th Street and Main Street, artists are dealing depictions of dogs, elephants, birds, bugs, cats and more to support Great Plains SPCA.

Half of the money goes to the artist, and the other half goes to the nonprofit shelter.

Great Plains SPCA reports helping 4,000 animals every year. They boast a 98% live release rate.

Artwork includes “paintings, photographs, 3D pieces, fiber works, jewelry and much more!” according to the gallery’s website.

The exhibition runs through June 24.

Find out more on the Buttonwood Art Space website.