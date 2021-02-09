Animal welfare checks increasing, more pets in KC shelters as frigid weather lingers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With more snow and even colder temperatures on the way, metro pet shelters and police have seen an increase in calls about animals left outside with no food or shelter. It’s a combination both cruel and potentially deadly.

Animal welfare checks ramp up for Lavell Sims as the temperatures drop. He responds to as many as 20 calls a day.

Sims is an animal control officer with KC Pet Project, which now runs Kansas City’s animal control. Since Sunday, they’ve brought 15 dogs back to the shelter.

KC Pet Project spokeswoman Tori Fugate said most were strays, but others needed rescue after owners left dogs outside in the cold for many, many hours — and even days at a time.

“If you can, of course, please bring them inside,” Fugate said. “These temps are really too cold for any animal to be left outside for extended period of time.”



If it’s a breed that lives and thrives outside, make sure they have an enclosed dog house with straw — not hay — food and fresh water.

“What we’re seeing is that a lot of people are concerned about the animals that are living near them they see outside, and by the time that our officers get there, the pets are already back inside or they have all the resources that they need,” Fugate said.

The rough part of Sims’ job is issuing citations to unfit owners. But most calls are opportunities to educate owners, he said.

“I’ll kind of pull the person to the side and say, ‘It’s a cold day. Would you want to be cold outside in 10-degree weather? With no food, shelter or whatever?’” Sims said, “and then they’ll kind of be like, ‘Oh, I never thought of it that way.'”

These animal control officers don’t hesitate when it comes to helping people, too. On the way to an animal welfare check, snow and ice made for horrible road conditions, and Sims took a detour to help a woman who had spun out.

Sims handles people, his job and animals with empathy even when it comes to rescuing an injured raccoon. Rabid and furry or not, he hopes all animals stay warm during these cold days.

With an influx of pets coming in, Fugate said the shelter is in desperate need of large and extra-large dog houses. If you would like to donate, visit the KCPP website.