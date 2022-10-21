KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In 2023, Bartle Hall at the Kansas City Convention Center will host anime fans for Planet Promotions second convention, Planet Anime.

The convention will debut on Oct. 21 and 22 as a companion event to Planet Comicon, which returns in March.

No confirmed appearances have been announced, but throughout the next year leading up to the convention, Planet Anime promises to bring huge lineups of the biggest stars as well as special events, panels and cosplay contests.

Planet Comicon hosts over 60,000 fans every year and Planet Promotions are hoping for similar success with Planet Anime.

