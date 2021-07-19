Annette Bloch remembered for her philanthropy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City philanthropist Annette Bloch, 94, died at her home Saturday. She was surrounded by family.

Her family is planning a private burial and plans to celebrate her life with parities in Kansas City and Palm Springs in the near future.

Annette Bloch married Richard Bloch on June 16, 1946. They were married for 58 years, until he passed away in 2004.

Annette and her husband founded the RA Bloch Cancer Foundation in 1980, now replaced by the Richard & Annette Bloch Family Foundation. They also founded the Bloch Cancer Survivors Park. The couple founded both after Richard was cured after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, according to her online obituary. The Blochs also supported the University of Kansas Health System, the Desert Aids Project in Palm Springs, and the Palm Springs Art Museum.

For the last 17 years, she’s also been loved by her devoted partner, Andrei Muresan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to The University of Kansas Health System, 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Ste 305, Westwood, Kansas 66205 or DAP Health, 1695 North Sunrise Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262.