KANSAS CITY, Mo. — More than 1,000 women across the metro participated in the KC Express Mother’s Day 5K this year.

“It’s all women, and it’s for Mother’s Day, so moms and their daughters run right, and so it’s really sweet to see everybody,” participant Kathy Mayo said.

It’s Kansas City’s only race by women for women and encourages moms of every fitness level to take some time for themselves.

“She keeps me walking fast, she keeps me going, she’s my motivator,” participant Shirley Brown said.

Haley Spease has a two-year-old daughter and drove from Odessa with her mother-in-law. It was their first experience at the 5K, and they were excited to start their Mother’s Day with a little self-care.

“Just some more, like bonding time, we recently started like a health and wellness journey, so just getting that kickstarted, and I think that this was a great way to start,” Spease said.

Families were on the sidelines cheering on the special women in their lives and hoped they felt appreciated this Mother’s Day.

“Be with friends and have fun at this once-a-day event to realize how important how all the mothers in this world are and just to feel important about herself,” Alok Ssrestha said.

The KC Express 5K is held every year on Mother’s Day.