Annual Backpack Giveaway takes place at Antioch Church

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — As the school year gets closer, families that are preparing to send their kids back to school got some help this weekend with free school supplies.

There were several events around the area on Saturday, including the one at Antioch Church in Northern Overland Park.

This the 12th year that the Antioch Church has hosted the event, and every year, the crowd gets bigger. Today, volunteers at the church gave out 800 backpacks full of supplies.

No registration was needed for the event. Guests lined up more than an hour before the giveaway started. People in the line said that the supplies were going to be a huge help after a rough year.

One guest, Ashley was picking up backpacks for several kids.

“With five kids or even more than five for some families, it can just start to add up. And pile up on you. The cost can get very expensive,” Ashley said.

Pastor Shaun FitzGerald said that the events goal is show love to everyone who stops by.

“As a church our goal is to love people. It’s started out with just helping a few specific families 12 years ago and it’s grown into what it is today we are able to love literally hundreds of families locally here,” FitzGerald said.

The church also hosts a food pantry for the community every Tuesday and Thursday.