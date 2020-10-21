Annual KC breast cancer walk taking unique approach this year amid pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event is this weekend. It’s going to look a little different due to the pandemic, but the passion to find a cure remains the same.

As many other events turn virtual, the American Cancer Society is planning an in-person walk with a twist to keep attendees safe. They’re turning several trails across the metro pink.

The 2016 Making Strides event was the first Shontrice Patillo attended as a breast cancer survivor. Her family and support system were celebrating the news that she was cancer free.

“It really touched my heart, and for that period, I didn’t feel pain,” Patillo said. “I didn’t feel the loneliness, and I just really felt celebrated.”

The journey to get there wasn’t easy.

“My initial reaction when I found out I had breast cancer was, ‘I’m going to die,'” Patillo said.

She was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer. She endured six rounds of chemo every three weeks and did that for four months.

A handful of surgeries and a double mastectomy later, Patillo is proud to say, “I am cancer free.”

Even with an incredible support system, Patillo knows how lonely the fight against cancer can be, but that’s where the Making Strides event steps in to help.

In years past, the event included a huge 5K through the Crossroads district, entertainment and a stage at Crown Center.

This year, due to the pandemic, the walk will take place at three different trails:

Swope Park’s Fox Hollow Trail: 4601 E. Gregory Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64132 Note: This trail is 2 miles long. It’s a true nature trail, so be prepared for rocky terrain and foliage.

Amity Woods Nature Trail: MO Highway 152 & N. Amity Road, Kansas City, MO 64153 Note: Organizers will be decorating the loop at the trail, which is a hybrid of pavement and woodchips.

Shawnee Mission Park, starting at Shelter 1: 7900 Renner Road, Shawnee Mission, KS 66219 Note: The full loop is a 5K walk.



“So people would have one kind of close to them, but also not gathering huge groups at any one time on any of the trails,” said Ashton Wells, community development manager at the American Cancer Society. “People can walk all day, so you don’t have to go at any specific times.”

It’s also about raising awareness about the importance of catching it early.

Patillo noted that although Black women and white women get breast cancer at about the same rate, death rates are 40% higher among Black women.

“And so as African American women, it’s really important that you stay on top of your breast exams, self-exams and doing mammograms, and if something doesn’t feel right in your body, get it checked out,” Patillo said.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event is Saturday, Oct. 24. It’s free to walk the trails. You can register and donate to the American Cancer Society here.