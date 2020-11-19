Annual Tyrann’s Turkey event goes on without Chiefs star because of COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — He’s famous for his takeaways on the field, but Tyrann Mathieu and his turkey giveaways off the field have become an annual Thanksgiving tradition.

This year “Tyrann’s Turkeys” took place in-person, but there were still two key differences because of COVID-19.

It was the first drive-thru Thanksgiving event in the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation’s history taking place in the parking lot of Victory Auto. Also the Kansas City Chiefs’ star safety couldn’t take part because of NFL protocol to help control spread of the virus.

“Tyrann has previously been part of the physical handing out of the turkeys, but unfortunately this year, COVID had some other plans for us,” said Angel McGee, chair of the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

But the Chiefs star not being able to take part didn’t keep people away.

“The line started about 2 o’clock, and it went for probably 3 miles down the road,” Giving Hope KC’s Eric Gentry said.

Five-hundred families went through the line getting turkeys, pies and bags full of everything they’ll need for their Thanksgiving meal.

“We love the Chiefs. We love how they try to give back to the community. So this is just a blessing,” Krystal Lewis said.

Even one volunteer sporting a Raiders hat ahead of Sunday’s night’s game with Las Vegas couldn’t dispute “The Landlord’s” generosity.

“He’s a good guy, an excellent guy. I can’t take that away from him,” Raiders fan Martin Cervantes said as he greeted families at the Chiefs star’s event with his Raiders hat on.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing and I really appreciate it,” one woman said as she picked up her meal.