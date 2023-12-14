LENEXA, Kan. — Another Johnson County swim meet was canceled Wednesday due to air quality concerns at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center.

The Brian Howard Memorial Swim Meet was scheduled for Jan. 12-14, 2024.

It’s at least the second time an event at the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center has been canceled due to the air quality.

Back in August, FOX4 reported swimmers at the USA Swimming Central Zone Championships had trouble breathing, burning eyes and some even passed out because of conditions at the facility. Two competitors were sent to the hospital.

At that time, a spokesperson for the Shawnee Mission School District said they believed the large crowds overworked the chlorine, creating off-gases that caused problems.

The district ordered an audit of the air quality and ventilation systems, but SMSD spokesman David Smith said they still haven’t gotten the results back.

Regardless, the Shawnee Mission Aquatic Center has still held other meets and practices since that August incident.

The Johnson County Parks and Recreation District told FOX4 the concern is mainly about larger meets with more athletes. They haven’t noticed the health concerns at smaller meets and events.

But some parents told FOX4 their athletes were complaining about similar issues after a meet in early December.

A Johnson County Parks and Recreation spokesperson said the agency did know about the reports but said it didn’t affect their decision to cancel the January meet.

The spokesperson said they didn’t cancel the December meet because they thought it was small enough that there wouldn’t be any issues.

Both the school district and parks and recreation department are waiting on the results of air quality audit to determine if there’s any action that needs to be taken.