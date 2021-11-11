Another loaded weapon found at Raytown South High School days later

RAYTOWN, Mo. — In just two days, the Raytown School District announced two loaded weapons were found at Raytown South High just days apart.

On Wednesday morning, campus security at the high school witnessed what they believed to be an attempted theft from a student’s vehicle.

Security immediately alerted school administration who conducted a search for missing items with the student responsible for the vehicle. During the search, a school administrator discovered a loaded weapon.

Raytown Police were called to campus to secure the weapon and conducted a search of the vehicle, recovering additional items.



On Monday, the high school was put on lockdown after a loaded weapon was found on a student.

The district is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation.