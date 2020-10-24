Another quarantine quirk: Holiday lighting crews already busy across KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — In a normal year, Ron Holm starts to put in long hours in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

But this year, for the first time, his company, Lights of Christmas, is getting inundated with calls well before Halloween even rolls around.

“I’ve got several families that said they’re having small gatherings for Halloween,” Holm said. “They feel they may not see their families for Christmas or what not.”

Normally, the debate over when it’s too early to string up the lights or play Christmas music on the FM dial happens in mid-November. Not in the year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Experts with the National Retail Federation have been tracking consumer spending and attitudes relative to the holiday season. Most analysts believe it’s an attempt to cling to the familiar and wholesome after a year that’s routinely dashed our hopes.

“Our motto is, ‘Let it shine,’” Holm said. “And we think that this year everybody is just ready to have a good time and be done with 2020 and celebrate Christmas.”