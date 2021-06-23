Another racial discrimination lawsuit filed against Kansas City VA Medical Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new racial discrimination lawsuit has been filed against the Kansas City VA Medical Center. Once again, the agency is accused of mistreating a Black worker, retaliation and harassment.

Grecian Gill, a former medical support assistant in the radiology department, alleges in the lawsuit she was harassed by a VA officer.

In the suit, Gill said in January 2020 after having foot surgery, she began using an MRI door at the VA Medical Center. After no one came to open the door, she limped to the emergency entrance and asked to speak to a supervisor about the door.

Gill said a VA officer became aggressive, followed her to her desk and berated her. She filed a harassment complaint.

The lawsuit also alleges Gill was the only the employee charged with being AWOL during a 2020 winter storm.

In the suit, it alleges “all of the Caucasian employees in the radiology department were allowed to take leave, even those who were ‘essential’ employees.”

The lawsuit also alleges the KCVA “routinely falsely charges African American workers with AWOL as a pattern or practice of discrimination and disparate treatment.”

Gill was still in her one-year probationary period when she was terminated by the agency in February 2020.

In the termination letter, the agency indicated that Gill was being fired because of the AWOL charge as well as “discipline” prior to the inclement weather situation.

Gill’s lawsuit says these allegations are untrue and Gill was terminated less than 2 months after a satisfactory review. She says she received two satisfactory reviews during her time at the agency.

The Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington D.C. said it does not typically comment on pending litigation. The Kansas City VA has not responded to FOX4’s request for comment.