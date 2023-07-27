OLATHE, Kan. — Another teen suspect in a deadly shooting at Olathe’s Black Bob Park has pleaded to lesser charges.

A 15-year-old girl entered a no contest plea to the amended charge of aggravated battery. FOX4 is not naming the teen because she is charged as a juvenile.

Sentencing for the 15-year-old is set for Aug. 30.

The girl was originally charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marco Cardino, who was killed in an alleged drug deal at the Olathe Park in May 2022.

The 15-year-old is one of seven teenagers charged in Cardino’s death.

Court documents say the teenagers took masks and a gun with them when they went to Black Bob Park to buy drugs from Cardino. One of the teenagers told investigators she believed the other teenagers planned ahead to steal the marijuana from Cardino.

Jacobi Epting, now 15, is charged with first-degree murder in Cardino’s murder. A judge certified his case to adult court. His next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

Several other teenagers in the case have already been sentenced, including two 15-year-olds who pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder. Both were sentenced to nearly 13 years.

An 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to reduced charges of aggravated battery and distribution of marijuana. He was sentenced to 3 years in a juvenile facility.

Two teenagers who were 13 years old at the time of Cardino’s murder are also charged in the deadly shooting. One pleaded guilty to interference with law enforcement.

The other previously pleaded not guilty to charges last year. Kansas law does not allow 13-year-olds to be tried as adults.