OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Overland Park Fire Department says nobody was hurt while crews from OPFD and Lenexa put out a fire at an abandoned Brookridge Country Club clubhouse Monday morning, but the investigation will cause a traffic disruption.

Overland Park police say fire investigators need to close Antioch Road between W. 103rd Street and Interstate 435 for two-to-three hours, likely until at least 10:30 a.m.

This is scene video from this mornin'g fire at 105th and Antioch. Crews doing a great job is sub zero temperatures! Thanks to @LenexaFire @OlatheFire @JoCoMedAct @OverlandPark_PD for assistance. pic.twitter.com/uRdxxHUfxb — Overland Park Fire (@OverlandParkFD) January 15, 2024

OPFD says crews went to the fire just before 6 a.m., calling a second alarm due to heavy smoke and fire, and extreme weather conditions. Temperatures have been below zero throughout Monday morning.

After an initial defensive attack, crews eventually made their way inside the clubhouse and brought the fire under control in about an hour.

While nobody was hurt, the building was heavily damaged and crews will stay on scene to investigate and put out any hot spots.