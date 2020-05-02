Anton’s Taproom begins construction of ultraviolet system to disinfect customers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Picture this: having to stand in a waiting room to be disinfected before you go inside anywhere.

It may sound like something out of a science-fiction movie, but after the coronavirus pandemic it could be the new normal.

One Kansas City restaurant is already working on a project to help disinfect customers and supplies before they enter.

It’s the system used in many hospitals right now and starting to find its way into other places, ultraviolet rays mirroring the natural disinfectant powers of the sun.

As it stands right now, Anton’s Taproom and Restaurant on Main Street will stick to carry-out and won’t be starting dine-in services when they are allowed on May 15.

The owner, Anton Kotar, has many of the same concerns as the Greater Kansas City Restaurant Association about maintaining staff amidst occupancy limits of the 10/10/10 rule.

“All of the sudden I’m allowed 8 customers at a time. It doesn’t make sense for me to reopen at this point,” Kotar said.

But the extra time is giving him a chance to start on some renovations in response to COVID-19. Crews began building a vestibule Friday that will connect all three of the restaurant’s doors for customers and deliveries under ultraviolet light.

“I’ve done a lot of research and do have supporting documentation that UV does work on a lot of different bacterias and some viruses,” Kotar said.

Kotar cited a report by a science and technology advisor to Homeland Security that research has shown a couple minutes of ultraviolet rays kill off the coronavirus.

“Anything at all we can kill on the customer coming in and all the packaging and everything from outside is better than what else is happening in town,” Kotar said.

The UV system won’t replace other sanitization efforts in the restaurant. In fact, initially Kotar said his wait staff will be in full jumpsuits with face masks, similar to hospitals.

Standing in the waiting area likely won’t be mandatory, but Kotar just hopes the system will be enough to overcome one of the biggest hurdles restaurants may face, restoring customer confidence.

“It can’t hurt, and it’s great for peace of the mind also,” he said.

Kotar estimate it will cost between $3,000 to $4,500 to install the UV disinfection system here.