Apartment fire critically injures a person in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a fire at the Broadmoor at Chelsea apartments in north Wichita critically injured one person and displaced every resident in the complex.

Wichita Fire Department Chief Tammy Snow says crews responding to an emergency call just before 6 p.m. Friday from a resident found heavy fire showing in the middle of the 12-unit complex.

KWCH-TV reports that firefighters used a ladder to pull a person out of a second-floor unit and then performed CPR on the scene.

The fire chief said four of the units are a total loss with the others having water and smoke damage.