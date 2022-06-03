OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Fire crews are currently working a structure fire at an apartment complex in Overland Park.

The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. near West 80th Street and Farley Street at the Highlands apartments.

There are no known injuries at this time, according to the Overland Park Fire Department.

The department says a primary search of the building was cleared.

The fire was already in the attic when crews arrived so they had to fight it from the outside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The estimated amount of damage is unknown at this time.

Fire officials tells FOX4 people in seven apartments are now displaced.

This is a developing story, check back for updates from FOX4’s crew on the scene.

Photo Courtesy: Overland Park Fire Department