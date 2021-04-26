Apparent attempted cat thief caught on Kansas City store surveillance video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local pet store owner is looking for the woman she said tried to steal her cat from her business.

Had it not been for a K9 Closet employee, she could’ve walked right out of the store with the cat, affectionately named Robert DeNiro.

In surveillance video Friday evening, you see a woman enter the store on Wornall Road through the front door.

After allegedly stealing dog food and raw hide chews, the woman picks Robert up and starts to walk out of the store. That’s when the employee, Deanna Deegan, intervenes.

“I had to physically just grab him and take him back to the counter, so it was very odd,” Deegan said. “It was really concerning when she kind of picked the cat up, Robert, and didn’t say anything to him, and started walking toward the door, and tried to leave with him.”

Kansas City Police are involved.

Store owner Heidi Schamberger said Robert is a rescue from KC Pet Project.

Since he’s a Himalayan, she wonders if that could be a motive, given they can go for $1,300.

“Pets are important to people and it’s been a problem lately in Kansas City with people stealing pets, so I do think she should be charged,” Schamberger said.

In the police narrative, the woman involved is described as an older Black female, wearing a gray hoodie, maroon stocking cap, gray sweat pants, and a blue medical face mask.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android