KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Court of Appeals has upheld a former Kansas City police officer’s conviction in the death of a Black man.

Eric DeValkenaere, a former KCPD detective, was convicted of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 shooting death of Cameron Lamb.

Lamb died in a shooting after a police chase. Devalkenaere appealed his conviction. But the appeals court ruling that came out Tuesday states there’s sufficient evidence that Devalkenaere killed Lamb and acted with criminal negligence.

DeValkenaere, the ex-KCPD detective, now has a warrant out for his arrest. According to court documents, DeValkenaere is to be taken into custody and taken to a correctional facility to serve any portion of the unserved sentence.

DeValkenaere was found guilty in November of 2021. He is no longer employed by the Kansas City Police Department.